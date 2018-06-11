Sunrise Golf Course in Bettendorf is the place to play for camaraderie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Sunrise Golf Course in Bettendorf has a down-to-earth style of play that draws new golfers and keeps its members coming back all summer.

"It's a little 9-hole golf course right in the middle of Bettendorf," said Jim Schumacher, owner of Sunrise Golf Course. "We have beautiful mature trees, we've got beautiful sights. We can see the I-80 bridge that's about eight miles away. So we're sitting high."

The course used to be farmland until Schumacher turned the land into a golf course. There weren't a lot of tillable acres for farming - a golf course was a good way to keep the natural beauty of the land.

The signature hole at Sunrise is the 4th hole. It's a 340-yard uphill par-4.

"It's built into the bank," said Schumacher, from the fairway of No. 4 with a hedged-out "Sunrise" behind him. "You almost have to put it between the uprights on this hole and you're home safe."

Jim Schumacher, owner of Sunrise Golf Course, says the course has a lot of love and camaraderie.Throughout the course, golfers will see a few statues of people cut out of old trees.

"There are old 100-year-old oak trees that were cut into statues of people that were here," said Schumacher, who is carved into one of the trees. His father is cut into another. "It means a lot to the camaraderie out here. There's a lot of love."

The WQAD Golf Deal at Sunrise Golf Course is 50% off an 18-hole round of golf including a cart, a $33 value for $16.50.

"To get people to come out here and witness what kind of place we have," said Schumacher.

Sunrise Golf Course is having a Father's Day Tournament.

To view all of the WQAD Golf Deals Click Here.