Student at Moline High School taken into custody after bringing BB gun onto grounds

MOLINE, Illinois — Summer school classes were briefly interrupted at Moline High School on Monday, June 11 due to a student bringing a BB gun onto school grounds.

Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said the school was placed on lock down around noon, due to reports of a weapon on school grounds. Police investigated and discovered a student with a BB gun.

Griffin said the student was taken into custody and that there were not threats or injuries. He said officers appreciate the students who passed on the information and contacted police quickly.