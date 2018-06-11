Quad Cities youth rowers set personal best medal count in national competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video courtesy of Amy Johnson)

RANCHO CORDOVA, California - Results from the US Rowing Youth National Championship this past weekend reaffirmed that the Quad Cities is a force to be reckoned with in the world of competitive rowing.

The Y Quad Cities junior rowers took home four medals - three championship medals and a silver - which is one more than their previous record medal count, first achieved in 2014.

In the female's quadruple sculls, Caroline Sharis, Taylor English, Emma Mask and Delaney Evans took the team's fifth straight championship win. All the girls are recent graduates or current students at Pleasant Valley High School.

In rowing, there are sculling and sweep rowing. Sculling is where each athlete uses two oars. In sweep rowing, each teammate only has one.

Pleasant Valley junior Brenna Morley and Bettendorf senior Morgan Beghtol took the championship in the lightweight double sculls event, and Sharis and Evans also took first in the female's double race.

Pleasant Valley graduate Justin English and North Scott senior Zach Ramsey took second in the boys double event. This was the team's best boys result in over 10 years.

The girl's quad will compete for the Henley Royal Regatta, held in England from July 4-8.