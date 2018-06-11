Here’s some good news if you’re looking for a job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's never been a better time to be on the job hunt.

For the first time in recorded history, there are more job openings than people who are looking for work.

On Monday, June 11, Investment Advisor and Financial Expert Mark Grywacheski joined us live on Good Morning Quad Cities for our weekly "Your Money" segment. He says the U.S. labor market is "simply phenomenal" right now - averaging 207,000 new jobs a month.

"In May, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.8%, which should further decline to a 50-year low of just 3.6%," he explained. "But [last] Tuesday, we hit a historic milestone. For the first time in recorded history, the number of job openings in the US now exceeds the

number of Americans who are unemployed."

However, Grywacheski said ongoing trade disputes could start to impact jobs in the manufacturing and construction industries. To see that part of our conversation, click here.