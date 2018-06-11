Here is how to find the 2018 Summer Meal Service sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES - It is often said that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day."

For many kids in the Quad Cities community, that first meal of the day (and often the second) is provided through a free or (reduced cost) meal program, set up with a child's school district.

So, when school is out for the summer, some kids are at risk of having to go without a nutritious meal.

That's where the Summer Food Service comes into play. The program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, has partnered with locations all throughout the Quad Cities area, helping to provide two free meals to children, ages 1-18, per day.

Locate the meal site closest to you, and check to see what times they serve meals by using the map below or click here.