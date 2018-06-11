Davenport Youth Community Action Summit meeting this Thursday

It’s not to late to register for the Davenport youth community action summit at the RiverCenter this Thursday, June 14th.

This meeting comes in the wake of an increase in car thefts and shootings, including one 16-year-old in broad daylight.

“Just last weekend, we arrested seven juveniles for car thefts, and more than 50 over the last year,” Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. “Yet we’re still reporting stolen cars on a daily basis, aren’t we?”

That’s because “arrests are reactionary, and (the community needs) to be proactive,” Sikorski said.

Jason Blair Roberts, one of the founders of “Boots on the Ground,” was also shot and killed this past weekend. The organization is devoted to curbing gun violence in the Quad Cities. His family says he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

All of this will culminate in the summit meeting this Thursday.

According to the meeting description, “The Youth Community Action Summit is the first step in a longer process of conversations to tackle the issues our community faces.”