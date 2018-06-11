Davenport School District looks to fund security enhancements by dipping into state reserve funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Davenport School Board agreed with Superintendent Art Tate that dipping into emergency reserve funds is the only way to beef up security for schools in the district Monday, June 11.

The board approved Tate’s move to submit a letter to the Director of the Iowa Department of Education to request a meeting with the School Budget Review Committee to ask for permission to use reserve funds, money set aside to be used in case of an emergency.

Tate says it will take about $1.2 million to upgrade the district’s security.

If approved the money will go towards hiring a district Security and Student Outreach Specialist, two additional School Resource Officers, and adding 18 school security monitors.

“Every school in the district is vulnerable and I have to do something about it. I'm looking for additional personnel because that’s the important thing we need people to be in our schools to help students feel safe, to help parents feel safe,” says Superintendent Tate.

The District is already using reserve funds to offset education cost for students, which is something the State is against and may penalize Superintendent Tate for doing.

Tate plans to submit his request to the state this week, but he is not sure when he can expect a response. He says he hopes within the next few weeks.