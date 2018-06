Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features State Champions. Rock Island Softball wins their first State Title in school history. The Lady Rocks talk about winning and what it took to get it done this season.

Assumption Girls Soccer wins their third straight State Title and 7th in the past eight year. This is also their ninth championship which ties them for the most in the state of Iowa.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video