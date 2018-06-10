× More storms possible southwest of the Quad Cities Sunday night

A few showers and storms made their way through this afternoon, and we’ll keep the chance for more rain late tonight. However, it appears that much of the rain will stay well to the southwest of the Quad Cities. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Some rain may linger into Monday morning, and an isolated shower or storm during the day can’t be ruled out. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front moving in late Monday night into Tuesday will bring another round of scattered showers and storms. While some rain will last into Tuesday morning, we’ll begin to clear out by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham