Long-time WQAD ‘Acri Creature Feature’ host Chuck Acri passes away from cancer

MOLINE-- Chuch Acri, host of the 'Acri Creature Feature' has died. He was 79-years-old.

The Acri family tells News 8 Chuck passed away Saturday June 9, 2018 after battling cancer. He had been in hospice care in Texas over the past few weeks.

Acri was a Saturday staple for decades on WQAD News 8 with the "Acri Creature Feature.' The classic and cult horror show was broadcasted in the Quad Cities and surrounding local TV markets.

Acri was also a successful businessman, founding The Acri Company, a Milan home improvement business.

Visitation will be at Van Hoe Funeral Home in East Moline.

Acri will be greatly missed.

We'll have more on his life and legacy in the days to come.