Buffalo community rallies to save their elementary school

BUFFALO, Iowa-- Parents, students and community members crowded into Buffalo's City Fire Department on Sunday for a forum on how to keep their elementary school open.

The Davenport School District added Buffalo Elementary School to the list of possible closures, Monday, June 4. It's one of five schools on the possible chopping block the other schools are Monroe, Adams, Washington, and Buchanan Elementary.

"I really hope they realize that Buffalo needs this school," said 11 -year-old Shelbi Buchanan, former Buffalo Elementary student.

The move comes as the school board reviews the District’s Vision 20/20 plan to find ways to save money. If they decide to close the school, the option would move students to Jackson and Blue Grass and Hayes.

During the forum, parents and students discussed strengthening their case for the next Davenport School Board Meeting. Leaders said according to the Iowa State report card, Buffalo Elementary School ranked 2nd in the Davenport School District.

"I was more than happy to come down and help support keep this school around, this is what I want for my daughter," said Nathan Bresset, a concerned parent who attended the forum, "We went from Moline School District to here just because of the small town family values and the schools."

Buffalo Elementary is the newest school in the Davenport School District it opened its doors back in 2002.

The district will hold a school board meeting June 11th to discuss the future of of the schools, the meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Achievement Service Center in Davenport.

An open forum will also be held at West High School on June 12th starting at 6 p.m.