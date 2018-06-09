Strong to severe storms likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning

Heads up! We are under a Level 3 risk for severe weather this Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. A cluster of showers and storms will be diving southeast this evening bringing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado isn’t out of the question either. Because many areas picked up several inches of rain Saturday morning, additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding issues. This is why locations along and north of I-80 will be under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday morning.

Much of the rain will be gone shortly after the sunrise on Sunday, but we’ll keep the chance for a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms are possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning. However, much of our Monday afternoon is looking dry. It’s still going to feel like summer with highs flirting near 90. A cold front moving in late Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring additional showers and storms. Thankfully, much of the rain will be gone by the afternoon, and we’ll be left with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham