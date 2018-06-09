Rock Island SB wins semifinal game, Assumption Advances to Soccer Championship, QC Hockey Gets New Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Softball makes their first trip to the state tournament in school history. The Lady Rocks beats York 3-1 to advance to the 4A Championship game.

Assumption Soccer beat Center Point Urbana in the 1A Semifinals to advance to the State Championship game. Carly King with the hat trick in the Lady Knights 5-1 win. They will play for the 7th title in 8 years.

A new coach has been named for the newest QC Hockey team. Dave Pszenyczny is the new coach. A team nickname has not yet been determined.