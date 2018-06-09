Quad City Pride marches through Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport, Iowa-- Every color of the rainbow filled the streets in Downtown Davenport as the Quad City Pride Parade marched towards Rock Island.

Each person celebrating who they are.

"It just pulls on your heart strings that the community can come together and really celebrate something so wonderful as diversity," said Vivien Snaps. Snaps is the first ever Miss QC Pridefest.

Dozens of people marched in the parade with floats and even a miniature pony. The audience was even invited to join the parade as they passed. Organizers believe today was a success.

The celebration comes one week after the incident at Pridefest where a Davenport business owner went on a rant. He is being accused of yelling homophobic slurs at Pridefest organizers.

"As the song says haters gonna hate, there's always gonna be haters and I feel sorry for them. We are trying to make a better, more welcoming, more diverse Quad Cities," said Rev. Rich Hendricks. Hendricks was one of the grand marshals for the parade. He hopes everyone used this day to move past what one person thinks.

"This shows that we can still come together , we can still pull it together and become a tight knit community no matter who you are," said Snaps. She loves the amount of support she saw during the parade.

This was the first ever pride parade in the Quad Cities. They hope the event will continue to grow.