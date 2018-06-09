× One man killed in west Davenport in early Saturday morning shooting

DAVENPORT– One man is dead after being shot and killed in Davenport.

Police responded to 800 W 4th Street in davenport for a disturbance call with reports of shots being fired just after 2 a.m.

Officers arriving in the area found a man shot, and they provided first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported by MEDIC to Genesis East Hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after the victim got to the hospital, police say he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jason Blair Roberts from Davenport.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.