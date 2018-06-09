× A few strong storms are possible for Saturday and Saturday night

Showers and storms are lingering this Saturday morning, and some more will be possible later this afternoon and evening. Continue to stay weather aware as a few storms may become strong to severe. Highs today will manage to reach the mid to upper 80s if we have enough peeks of sunshine.

Another wave of showers and storms will move in late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Once again, we’re looking at the chance for a few strong storms with gusty winds and hail.

The rain just keeps coming! We’ll keep the chance for some more showers and storms on Sunday with highs back into the mid 80s.

A little rain may linger into Monday morning, but a better chance of showers and storms will arrive late Monday night due to a cold front. As the front passes through Tuesday morning, we’ll continue to see some more showers and storms. Drier weather will finally arrive by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham