Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- A locally owned buffet officially celebrated opening Friday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Co-owners Dave Walz and Jeff McCabe opened SpagO's back in March, but said they wanted to hold the ribbon cutting ceremony after having things up and running smoothly.

The pair came up with the menu, including meat loaf, pressure fried chicken and spaghetti. They tout homemade recipes with fresh ingredients.

SpagO's is open