Packet pick up for Race for the Cure underway

MOLINE, Illinois-- Runners and walkers can pick up their race packets for this weekend's Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure.

On June 8th, organizers announced packet pickup will go until 7 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

More than three-thousand people are already registered but organizers said they are still short 800 people for their goal.

Race day will be on June 9th, people can still register online or in person the morning of the race.

Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure Schedule:

6 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pick-up

7 a.m.: Expo opens

7:15 a.m.: Survivor parade

8 a.m.: 5K and 1.2 mile Run/Walk Starts