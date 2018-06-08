NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Transforming Bloody Marys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to celebrate brunch's favorite cocktail - the Bloody Mary! For Nailed It Or Failed It though, we are transforming it into something... weird.

During our weekly segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am on Friday, June 8th, we made the drink into a popsicle. Yes, I know it sounds crazy - but what else do you expect from us? Click the link above to see what's in my husband's amazing Bloody Mary recipe and what we did to take it up a notch.

If the popsicle idea sounds disgusting, we also made a unique garnish for your usual Bloody Mary. These Bloody Mary Bombs are easy to make and pack a punch:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you can see, we kinda FAILED IT with the popsicles and weren't able to try them live on the air. Instead, we posted our reactions on Facebook right after the show (and once the water heated up):

NOTE: Our General Manager did NOT fire us. He's too kind and letting us work another week.