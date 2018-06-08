Microbrew Mile and Craft Beer Festival takes over downtown Moline June 16th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information on this event, click here to visit their website.

Get ready for the area's only 1 mile and 6k road race! Offering 2 waves (Open & Elite) of the 1-mile road race with three 1 Mile Divisions to compete in (Open, Combined Competitive, & Combined Masters) and the unique distance of the 6K!

Registered Runners will get access to a sweet Post Race Party with beer, food, and live entertainment! All runners will get a discounted entry into the Micro Brew Mile Craft Beer Festival.

Not a runner or walker, just a fan of great craft beer? No problem! Just purchase your Festival tickets and enjoy the craft beer excellence on hand from over 35 Breweries! This will be the Quad Cities Summer kickoff event not to miss!

Three great local charities will be benefiting from this event, The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, The Chris "SPEY" VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship, and the Mississippi Bend Trykes - Chapter of AMBUCS.

Craft Beer Festival Tickets are available online or at the gate while they last!

General Admission $30, Designated Driver $5. Register for the race and get entrance to the Festival for only $10 dollars!

The Race is open to all ages, so register the whole family!! There will be a Post-Race Party taking place on 14th Street in Moline.

The Craft Beer Festival is a 21 and above event only so bring your ID, and make sure you have a plan for your way home! Designated Drivers tickets will be on sale for $5.00 for those that plan on not drinking and driving the rest of their Brew Crew home. There will also be Taxi Services on hand ready to take you home. Please no drinking and driving.

See you all Saturday, June 16th, 2018!