Golf Deals: Saukie Golf Course is an old gem in the middle of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island is an 18-hole course that's centrally located in Rock Island and packs a lot of history.

"It's a beautiful course - it's an executive design, meaning it has more par-3's than traditional courses," said Todd Winter, Director of Saukie Golf Course. "This is our 90th anniversary here at Saukie, we've got a lot of history here. A lot of golfers in the Quad Cities that learned how to play the game at this course."

The signature hole is the 5th hole.

"It's a longish par-3 and it's over this ravine," said Winter, motioning over the 5th hole. "It's a tough shot. You have nothing on the left side. If you hit your ball left you're going to go into the ravine. A lot of players leave it short on the massive hillside. You have to hit a really nice shot into the green."

Saukie Golf Course is lined with beautiful old trees.

"It's a great gem that's right in the middle of the city," said Winter. "It's convenient for golfers to get from all over the Illinois side of the Quad Cities and Iowa as well."

The WQAD Golf Deal for Saukie Golf Course is $12.50 for 18 holes and a cart any day of the week.

"It's a great value for a beautiful course - the course is in great condition too," said Winter.

