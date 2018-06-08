Bridge crew saves row team in Mississippi River rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - A safety training session turned into a real-life rescue mission as members of the bridge construction crew rescued a group of capsized rowers.

"We were planning on doing a man overboard drill later in the afternoon," one worker said.

When crew members saw a rowboat struggling in the fast-flowing current, they kept watch to see if the rowers would need help. Sure enough, the boat capsized.

Most of the rowers were able to hold onto the boat, but one was carried off by the current. A team of crew members quickly jumped in their safety boat and successfully plucked the rowers out of the water.

"It could have been really bad," one crew member said. "They didn't have any life jackets."

Their boss was more than pleased.

"They deserve all the credit in the world, the way they reacted. It's phenomenal, everybody we talk to is so proud of Them," he said.

We urge all people using the river to exercise caution during this season due to fast currents and high water, especially around the bridge construction sites.