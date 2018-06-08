Annual First Responders Appreciation Golf Outing helps out families of fallen firefighters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois-- Local first responders received a big thank you on June 8th with a round of golf.

Werner Restoration Inc and 1-800-BOARDUP held their 10th annual First Responders Appreciation Golf Outing.

All active and retired first responders in the Quad City area were invited to Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan.

The event is to show appreciation to the work emergency responders do every single day. The golf outing also raises money to support fallen firefighters and their families.

"I was at a fire when i worked at Monmouth Fire, where my assistant chief died a builidng collapsed in an arson fire," said Mike Whitson, Director of Emergency Services for 1-800-BOARDUP, "Anything we can do to support each other, is what it's about," said Mike Whitson,

All the proceeds will go the National Fallen Firefighters and St. Florian Fire Burn Foundations.