× A few more storms to pop up during the weekend

The showers and thunderstorms we experienced this morning will become more isolated this afternoon as temperatures climb around the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be flaring up around the southern-half of the Hawkeye state and then move east toward evening. Once this wave of storms move through a portion of the area another flare up could take place near sunrise on Saturday before departing later that morning. Rainfall amounts will vary from a tenth to a quarter. However, higher rainfall is possible in a few local spots.

This cycle will continue on Saturday night into Sunday before ending by the beginning of the new week.

Keep in mind, they’ll be plenty of dry hours in between, so certainly not a total weekend washout for those outdoor plans.

Highs throughout the weekend will range between 85 to 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

