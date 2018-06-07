WQAD Sports June 7th Part 1- State Soccer Coverage

  •  Assumption girls cruise to Quarterfinal win
  • Pleasant Valley falls in Quarterfinals to Waukee 3-1
  • Burlington Notre Dame falls in Quarters to Waverly Shell Rock 4-1