- Assumption girls cruise to Quarterfinal win
- Pleasant Valley falls in Quarterfinals to Waukee 3-1
- Burlington Notre Dame falls in Quarters to Waverly Shell Rock 4-1
WQAD Sports June 7th Part 1- State Soccer Coverage
-
North Scott falls just short in State Quarterfinals
-
Ruslan Gipson, Signings at Davenport West and North, Cubs fall to Rockies, Cardinals beat White Sox
-
WQAD Sports May 16th
-
WQAD Sports June 7th Part 2- Rocks sendoff
-
WQAD Sports May 29th
-
-
Rockridge wins Softball State Title, Hall wins first Baseball Championship, Bettendorf Soccer falls in State Title game, Rock Falls ends year in Sectional Championship
-
Jenni McGruder Suspected Killer Caught
-
Mallards fall to Rapid City and into last place
-
Jeremy Pickrel take sover Galesburg Baseball, PV Student-Athletes make college choices
-
A space station is crashing to Earth; Here’s where it could fall and when
-
-
WQAD journalists rake in Associated Press awards at banquet
-
WQAD Sportscast April 13, 2018
-
13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway