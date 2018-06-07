- State soccer prreviews for Assumption and Burlington Notre Dame
- Wheelers excoted for home finale
- Chasson Randle Classic quickly approaching
WQAD Sport June 6th
-
CHEF SCOTT: Spicy Chicken and Dumplings
-
CHEF SCOTT: Seared smoked scallops with Cayenne pepper sauce
-
In the Kitchen with Viva’s Sous Chef: Baja inspired Mexican cuisine
-
CHEF SCOTT: Butternut squash with bacon carbonara
-
Henry County Iowa inmates find mental health relief with Transition Link jail program
-
-
Tax cuts for typical Iowa family could yield $7 a paycheck
-
Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station Receives Degree at Purdue’s Graduation
-
YOUR HEALTH: Building new cartilage inside your body
-
Dairy farmer must pay over $24K for manure runoff that killed 60,000 fish in Dyersville
-
The pledge from Mrs. Jennings’ class at Buffalo Elementary
-
-
WQAD Sports June 4th
-
Senate Republicans weigh trade fight with Trump as other options on tariffs fall flat
-
YOUR HEALTH: Ruling out Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s to find a solution