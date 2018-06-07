Scott Community College celebrates opening of new east building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Scott Community College officially opened it's new Urban Campus doors to students in downtown Davenport.

On June 7th officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the campus's East building. The building features continuing education classes, a coffee shop, student services and EICC administrative offices.

Scott Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. It's Urban campus is a 72,000 sq-ft. facility featuring three buildings East and West Buildings, and a two story connector building. The 32 million dollar building can serve up to 1500 students.

The West building houses programs in computers , virtual reality, business, virtual reality, emergency medical services and more. The connector building features a spacious community room for use in both college and community events and a second floor student area.

The project was constructed through local donations, state and federal funding. No tuition dollars were used in the development according to SCC.

The public was also invited to an open house on June 7th from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.