Local church and senior home team up to revitalize neighborhood

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– The corner of 11th street and 21st avenue near Olivet Baptist Church and Friendship Manor is giving off a vibrant new outlook for the neighborhood.

On June 7th, members from the Olivet Baptist Church and Friendship Manor staff and seniors celebrated the completion of the West Entrance Beautification and Urban Renewal Project. They gathered between the facilities for a ribbon cutting ceremony that followed with a block party.

“We’re tickled, we couldn’t be more tickled. Our friendship and partnership with Olivet is priceless. And (we’re getting to) know each other more and more everyday as we help them as they help us. Together we help neighbors and isn’t that what community ought to be about?” said Jeff Condit, Development Director for Friendship Manor.

The project included a new park called Salvation Park featuring a new sign and decorated with plants and flowers. Part of the renovation also featured a parking lot that will be shared among both facilities.

Before the renovations, the old Salvation Army building had to be removed. The property was purchased through an anonymous donor and given to the Manors management. Project leaders say the help of various neighborhood partners, donors, Friendship Manor founders and the City of Rock Island made it possible to complete the project.