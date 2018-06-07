Trial date for Dixon HS shooting suspect Matt Milby will be decided June 8th

DIXON, Illinois — At Thursday’s preliminary hearing for 19-year-old Matthew Milby — who is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School graduation practice and exchanging gunfire with the school resource officer on May 16th — it was decided that his trial date would be determined on Friday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m.

Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school. Milby pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, May 18.

