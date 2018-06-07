× Drenching thunderstorms in spots heading into the weekend

Another steamy summer day is turning out to be as temperatures will reach near 90 degrees with heat index values in the middle 90s this afternoon. Could see a lonely shower or thunderstorm this evening, otherwise looking pretty quiet for the area through most of the night.

I will be watching a cluster of thunderstorms developing across western Iowa and Missouri as they progress eastward overnight. If they hold together, then will likely see its arrival by sunrise Friday.

Another warm and humid day come Friday as more scattered thunderstorms are likely later Friday into Friday night with another round expected later Saturday. Each storm will be capable of producing drenching rains, a good rush of wind or hail.

Sunday is still your weekend’s best with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

