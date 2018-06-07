CHEF SCOTT Lobster Pot Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – So there are ways to stretch a good lobster dinner.

Save the claws!

"Let's get out the lobster claws because it's Lobster Pot Pie Day," said Chef Brad Scott, head of the Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

I've got about eight ounces of lobster claw.

1. Mix 3 oz softened cream cheese into a mixing bowl

2. Shred lobster claws into large pieces

3. Add 1 tsp garlic powder

4. Add 1/4 cup of thawed frozen corn

5. Add 2 Tbsp of grated Parmesan

6. Add 1/4 cup of small diced mushrooms

7. Add 2 Tbsp parsley

8. Add 1 egg

9. Mix well with a whisk

10. Cut a pastry puff into 3 inch by 3 inch squares

11. Add lobster mix into each square

12. Pinch the squares to seal the lobster mix inside

13. Place on a sprayed pan

14. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes

15. Top with diced onion and additional lobster claw

That's how you make Lobster Pot Pie, Cheffy style.

Enjoy.