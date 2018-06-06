× Tracking thunderstorm chances in the days ahead

Plenty of high, thin clouds trimmed a little bit of the summer heat from yesterday as daytime highs will climbbetween 80 to 85 degrees.

We’ve been keeping an eye on a few storms to our west during the day which could ignite a thunderstorm or two late tonight in our local area. It will be noticeably warmer and more humid as well with overnight lows around 65 degrees.

It will remain warm but quite humid the next several days as daytime highs climb near 90 degrees. Thunderstorm chances will also continue during this period as well. The outer edge or periphery of this hot dome of air will determine where these storms evolve and its track across the area. With plenty of moisture in the air the main threat will be heavy rainfall. Right now, the better coverage is expected later Thursday and Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

