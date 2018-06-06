Three arrest made in connection to Galesburg stabbing, mother of victim says she wants justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, IL--- Jennifer Wasson says she has not seen her son, Nathan Goehl in five years.

“He got into the wrong crowd of people and he just continued to live that, and I just was not having it,” says Wasson.

But after learning Goehl was stabbed several times inside his home in Galesburg. she wants nothing more than to be reunited with her son.

“He was met at the back door of his home by these four assailants. One was the look out and the other three decided to pummel my son with hunting knives… I want to be there for him. I pray for him every day. I don’t sleep well because of this,” says Wasson.

She says Goehl was stabbed eleven times in his back side and chest. He is now at Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria in stable condition.

Police arrested Matthew Hale, Hayden Clark and Bradley Detmers in connection to the stabbing. The three suspects face attempted murder charges.

A warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect.

Wasson says she is eager for justice.

“If (police) find them please put them in jail I want them all four to pay for this. No bound I want jail time. I want justice for Nathan Goehl.

She also wonders if somehow the tragedy can bring her and her son back together.

“I’d be there in a heartbeat right now if he wants me to come to the hospital or if wants me to come to his house,” says Wasson.