News 8 at 11 visits with Rock Island Animal Hospital

The Rock Island Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital that is AAHA accredited. They see dogs and cats. They welcome both emergency treatment cases as well as patients in need of routine medical, surgical, and dental care. Beyond first-rate pet care, the clinic is also comfortable, compassionate and affordable.

They also offer preventative care such as wellness examinations, vaccinations and preventatives for parasites. They are also very proud of their Puppy and Kitten Wellness Packages. They have extended hours on Wednesday and Thursday. They are a walk-in clinic. Your pet does not need an appointment and you can come in when it is convenient for you.

