× Multiple vehicle crash causes delays for Illinois-bound drivers near I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa – A multi-vehicle crash is slowing down traffic near the I-74 bridge.

Illinois-bound drivers are being slowed down and traffic is being moved into one lane near the last Iowa exit before the bridge.

The crash was visible from IDOT cameras just after 4:00 p.m. on June 6.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries or on what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. WQAD will update this post with information as it becomes available