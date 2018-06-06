Golf Deals: Green River Country Club offers a fun challenge in Walnut, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT, Illinois — Green River Country Club is a member-owned 9-hole course that offers a fun challenge because of its narrow fairways, difficult par-3 holes and abundance of mature trees.

"What makes it unique is, it's set up really nice for beginners as well as very challenging for people who have been playing a long time," said John Middleton, a board member of Green River Country Club. "Pretty much any time you would like to come out and play, you can come out, no tee time required."

The signature hole of the course is the 7th hole, a par-4.

"It's one of my favorites," said Middleton. "You just come off of two par-threes, very challenging par-threes and so this is a great opportunity to make birdie, as long as you have a nice drive. It's a high-risk, reward type of situation. The fairway narrows as you get close to the green but it's set-up really nice for birdie."

Green River Country Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary on August 25th.

The WQAD Golf Deal for Green River Country Club is 50% normal rates. Golf 18-holes for $12.50 including a cart with the WQAD Golf Deal.

"Come out and have some fun," said Middleton. "We serve food on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the evening. We have a Queen of Hearts drawing on Friday nights."

To check out all of the WQAD Golf Deals Click Here.