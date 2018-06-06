Exchange student fulfills dream of learning to sew while living in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Hooria Tariq has a dream to be a fashion designer, but never thought she'd pursue it in Davenport, Iowa.

Hooria was part of the Iowa Resource for International Students' YES program. Coming from Pakistan, she didn't know what to expect from Davenport.

She said she was excited when she found out her host mom, Maria Dickmann, had a fashion degree, because she never expected to learn to sew while in the United States.

The two worked together over a 10-month span. They started with the basics, sewing buttons, and moved on to patterns, and finally Tariq designed her own prom dress.

"I never thought I would get to make my own prom dress," she said. "I never thought of it. Never dreamed of it."

The dress was a satin-material with a black bodice and rose-patterned skirt.

Hooria said her family back home was proud of her and impressed with what she'd created.

"She's much more fashionable than I am," said her host mom Maria. "She's been determined and is a really quick learner."

Hooria said she's gearing up to study medicine, but with her newfound skill, hopes to also pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

"I'm so excited, I think she's got so many bright days ahead of her," said Maria.

"I'm super proud of myself and so thankful to her," said Hooria.

Hooria said she's already had friends asking her to make clothes for them.