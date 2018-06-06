Want to support the Army in the Quad Cities?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF- The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 243rd birthday of the United States Army, and they need your help.

Friday, June 15, the group is hosting the Army Birthday Ball at the Waterfront Convention Center, and they're still looking for more participants. Former Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy will be the keynote speaker.

Wednesday, June 6, First Sergeant Shannon Lepley from the Army Sustainment Command, and Jason Gordon, Vice President of Public Affairs at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, will join us to talk about why the event is important.

It starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 11. Formal activities begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $65. You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 563-823-2669.