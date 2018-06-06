× 17-year-old allegedly shoots Clinton man

CLINTON, Iowa – Clinton Police responded to a reported shooting at 9:58 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5.

Police say when they arrived at 507 4th Avenue South, they found a man on the back patio who appeared to have been shot in the neck.

A 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm, which is a class D felony. The juvenile is being held at Clinton County Jail.

The injured man was transported to Mercy Medical Center, North Campus. An investigation is ongoing.