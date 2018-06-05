× Thunderstorm chances in the coming days

A cool front passing through the area may still carry a lonely shower or thunderstorm along it as we head into the evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll remain dry through evening and overnight hours. Should be another nice night to crack open the window as temperatures drop around the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another enjoyable summer day with low humidity and daytime highs around the lower 80s.

Starting Thursday is when the heat and humidity will be in full swing. Highs are still expected to reach the 90 degree mark all the way through Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up toward the evening hours each day. Given the amount of moisture in the air a good soaker or two can’t be ruled out which wouldn’t a bad event given how dry its been in a few spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

