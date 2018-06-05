The 4 things that stand out about Iowa’s 2018 Primary Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- For Iowa voters, the 2018 primary election may not have felt like your run-of-the-mill ballot-casting.

Here's why 2018's primary is unlike the rest:

Proof of identity -- A new rule requiring voters to confirm who they are hit the state for the June 5th primary. People had to present a form of ID, like a driver's license or passport, before voting.

Since not everyone may have been ready to show an ID, poll workers did allow for some leeway. Voters were allowed to sign an affidavit confirming their identity or have someone from their precinct vouch for them.

Incumbent gubernatorial candidate was never elected -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' name was never on a ballot to become the Governor of Iowa. Instead, she was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor in 2011. In 2017 she assumed the role of governor when Iowa Governor Terry Branstad became the United States Ambassador to China.

2018 marks the first time in Iowa's history that a woman is the incumbent governor in an election.

Name of drop-out candidate is on the ballot -- Nate Boulton put his bid in for Iowa governor back in May of 2017. One year later, he suspended his candidacy after three women accused him of sexual misconduct. Boulton dropped out of the race after the ballots were already printed, so his name still appeared as an option.

Record number of absentee ballots in Scott County -- More people voted absentee than they had in 20 years, according to the Scott County Commissioner of Elections. Roxanna Moritz said 1,950 absentees were requested. Before the election 1,650 were returned; and an additional 10% were still expected to come in.