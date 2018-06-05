Police say they are following up on gay slur complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Davenport police say they are looking into complaints related to alleged "offensive language" used by a local business owner during last weekend's gay PrideFest.

Police say the complaints were made to off duty officers working the festival in the Village of East Davenport and are being followed up on.

Several witnesses have reported that the owner of the the 11th Street Precinct, John Wisor, hurled gay slurs at them during the set up of the festival and during Friday night's activities.

"I heard somebody yell faggot or faggots, I couldn't catch if it was plural or not, " said Brian Dischier, who was at the festival with his husband.

He says he was walking near 11th Street Precinct at the time, and asked his friend and Pridefest board member Cody Hootman what was going on.

"He pointed out a gentleman in a plaid shirt and said he'd been giving us grief throughout the day and evening. He said it was John Wisor," said Dischier.

Hootman says earlier in the day, Wisor was using the words "f---ing queer", when he became upset with the set up for the festival.

Police said they were dispatched earlier around noon on Friday over the festival's set up, but told the business owner, the event was sanctioned by the city.

"The business owner was informed of the City Special Event approval process and explained that the festival has been approved and if there were issues to contact the City Event Staff. This concluded the interaction."