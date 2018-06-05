Owners of Le Chic Boutique in Muscatine are ready Miss America’s dress code changes this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Le Chic Prom and Pageant and Boutique in Muscatine knows a thing or two about dressing beauty queens.

“We’ve (dressed) girls from all over the country,” says co-owner Stacy DeLong.

Some of the boutique’s best dressed includes this year’s newly crowned Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers.

Now that contestants are getting ready for the Miss America contest this Fall, Le Chic may be also getting ready to help contestants prepare for a few dress code changes.

Organizers say Miss America will change to be and event less about looks and more about personality. The organization will drop the swimsuits all together and the name pageant, Miss America is now a competition.

The evening gown portion of the completion will also give women more freedom to choose their style.

“Granted maybe we will increase sort of the uniqueness of what we may have in the store, for us it is something that we have always done and will always continue to provide to our girls... “ I think what this does is open up the possibilities for girls that thought of pageantry in one way or another in a new light,” says DeLong.

The President of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program says organizations at the local level will have to bring implement some of those changes too, however those changes will be put in place after next week’s Miss Iowa competition.

“Next week the contestants on that stage is probably the last time we’ll see swim suit as a competition,” says Rachael Vopatek.

Changes will take effect for the Miss America completion on September 9, but next week’s Miss Iowa completion in Davenport will still have the old rules in place.