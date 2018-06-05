× Local pageant winners react to Miss America swimsuit decision

When the Miss America pageant announced it was saying farewell to its long-standing swimsuit competition on Tuesday, May 5, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw – Miss Clinton County 2017 – was not surprised.

“When I heard that some changes were coming, I automatically assumed that the lifestyle and fitness portion of the competition would be the first thing to go,” she said.

The changes were announced via the official Miss America Twitter account, which also tweeted a short video of a white bikini going up in a puff of smoke with the hashtag #byebyebikini. In the swimsuit competition’s place, contestants will participate in a session where they interact with judges and highlight their own achievements, passions and ambitions. The evening gowns will become evening “attire,” and the talent session will remain the focus.

“We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment,” Gretchen Carlson, chair of the board of trustees, said.

Sarah Bubbers, a former Pleasant Valley High School student who is also a former Miss Iowa Outstanding Teen, said she approves of the decision.

“I do appreciate that the board is aware of the times we live in and wants make positive, empowering changes,” she said.

However, Hughes-Shaw is more ambivalent. On one hand, she said this change will help empower women because the lifestyle and fitness section may have discouraged some women from competing. On the other, she said this part of the competition is important to the history of the competition and well-being of the contestants.

“It is what the organization was founded on,” she said. “It forces us to make healthier life decisions, and I can honestly say that I have never felt more in shape then when I compete.”

CNN contributed to this article