Illinois State Police seize 136 pounds of illegal drugs in just two separate traffic stops

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 7 say they arrested two suspected drug traffickers after making two separate traffic stops on June 1.

Police were able to seize 88 pounds of cannabis and 48 pounds of methamphetamine.

The first incident happened at 8:30 p.m. on June 1. Police say Perla N. Perez-Gonzales, 27, of El Cajon, CA was taken to the Lee County Jail after a traffic stop on I-88 Eastbound near mile maker 46. Police found the 48 pounds of meth traveling with her and charged her with meth trafficking.

Then, at 11:50 p.m., Aleksander Kania, 21, of Plainfield, IL was transported to Henry County Jail after having his vehicle searched near at the Casey’s in Geneseo, IL. He was charged with cannabis trafficking and police say is facing other criminal charges.

Police say both incidents were initiated when troopers observed traffic violations which lead to probable cause to search the vehicles.