Golf Deals: Wyaton Hills Golf Course is a family-oriented course in Princeton, Illinois

PRINCETON, Illinois — Wyaton Hills Golf Course is a family-oriented nine-hole course between Princeton and Wyanet. Max Halberg, who owns the course with his wife Linda, describes it as a mom-and-pop operation. The course was founded in 1961 and has 120 members today.

There are four sets of tees. The Halberg's pride themselves on being a great course for golfers across the talent spectrum. The course offers a successful youth league.

Max Halberg says the 18th hole is Wyaton Hills' signature hole. He says it's the number one handicap hole and measures 529 yards.

The water feature on the elevated tee box is a favorite of Max Halberg.

The Golf Deal for Wyaton Hills Golf Course is 18 holes and a cart for $14.

"Hopefully [the public] can come out and even though it looks kind of flat from the road, we have some some very challenging holes and some pretty good elevation here, which you usually don't see in Illinois," said Max Halberg.

When you use your Wyaton Hills Golf Deal, be sure to stop in the fully-stocked pro shop in the club house.

You will see the driving range from the highway as you approach Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

"You use all your clubs here, even the the long bombers, the long-knockers - if they can hit the ball accurately and they can shape it, they can score pretty well," said Max Halberg.

