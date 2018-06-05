× Galesburg Police search for Davenport resident after Sunday night stabbing

GALESBURG, Illinois – Galesburg police have arrested three men and are still looking for a Davenport resident after a man was stabbed on Sunday, June 3.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Lauren D. “Tyler” Valerius of Davenport, Iowa.

Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Hayden Clark,19-year-old Matthew Hale, and 20-year-old Bradley Detmers, who are all from Knoxville, Illinois.

All three men are being held at the Knox County Jail on attempted murder charges. They are also charged with aggravated battery with a weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

This comes after police say they responded to the 1400 block of Monmouth Blvd on June 3 just before midnight.

Police say when they arrived 23-year-old Nathan Goehl was found suffering multiple stab wounds.

Goehl was quickly transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital and later moved to OSF Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria where he remains in stable condition.

Anybody with information regarding this case should contact their local police department.