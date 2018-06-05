Galesburg food pantry contends with bare shelves, needs donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -

Bare shelves and high demand are forcing the Galesburg Salvation Army to call for food or cash donations.

"The need is huge," said Lt. Lisa Thorson, on Tuesday, June 5. "When I discovered it last week, I cried."

Her husband, Tim Thorson, is doing his best to help a client.

"You don't have to take something you don't like or are not going to eat," he explained.

He's providing outreach for nearly 300 families so far in 2018. But there isn't enough food to go around.

"Cash flow at the Galesburg Corps is slow and low," Lisa continued. "There's nothing I can do."

After filling 20 emergency food boxes in June 2016, the Galesburg Salvation Army filled 153 boxes in May 2018.

"We have people that are hungry," Lisa said. "Food security in Galesburg, Illinois, is atrocious."

While the food pantry faces a dramatic increase for services, donations are dropping. Bare shelves are sending a call for help.

"I raised children," Lisa said. "I can't imagine not being able to feed them."

While it's traditionally harder to collect donations during the summer months, they hope this will be an exception.

The Galesburg Salvation Army is asking donors to drop off non-perishable food items or cash at 510 North Kellogg Street, from 9-3, Monday through Friday. Phone: (309) 342-9168.

"People are hungry, and where can they go?" she asked.

For families, it's a chance to fight hunger in the Galesburg area.

"We can't close," she concluded. "The need is too severe."