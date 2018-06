Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To get the most out of your family trips this summer, make sure you pack healthy snacks for the car. To stay full and keep your energy up, pair a carbohydrate and a protein.

Carbohydrates:

* Apples

* Oranges

* Clementine’s

* Dried fruit

* Celery

* Carrots

* Sliced bell peppers

* Graham crackers

* Whole grain crackers

* Granola bars

* Whole grain cereal

* Protein:

* Peanut butter

* Hummus

* Nuts and seeds

* Yogurt

* String cheese