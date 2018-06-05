DePaul professor calls for troops on ground in Chicago to fight gangs
CHICAGO (Illinois News Network) — A professor teaching in Chicago wants President Donald Trump to send in the military to deal with gang violence.
The federal government bans the use of the armed forces in a law called the Posse Comitatus Act. The act does allow the president to temporarily suspend the law and allow the military to work with law enforcement. That’s exactly what Jason Hill, professor of philosophy at DePaul University, said Trump needs to do in order to stop the gang violence in Chicago.
“They are waging terrorism on these cities,” Hill said. “Carry through on that campaign promise. Send in the troops and clean this city up.”
Hill said his students have shared eye-opening stories of gang intimidation.
“One student who said he had to drop out because he had to cross gang turf to get to school,” he said. “He was told he had two choices: Either be killed or join a gang.”
Hill has been criticized for his opinion on the matter and accused of endorsing a police state.
“Sending federal troops would encourage naked demonstrations of force that could traumatize communities and further increase distrust of law enforcement for years to come,” said Ed Yohnka, Director of Communications and Public Policy with the ACLU of Illinois.